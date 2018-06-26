Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery in Riverside Meadows

Red Deer RCMP are searching for a black Ford SUV after its male driver assaulted and robbed a man in Riverside Meadows this morning.

The robbery occurred shortly before 10:45 a.m. on June 26th in an alley behind 60th St. just off Taylor Drive when the suspect demanded cash from the victim. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a machete and robbed of his wallet and cell phone. RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services attended immediately and the victim has been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Red Deer RCMP are searching the city for the suspect vehicle, which is described as a newer model Ford SUV, black in colour, occupied by a Caucasian male suspect described as approximately 6’ tall. The SUV was last seen driving east on 60 Street. RCMP are also looking for a second vehicle believed to be associated to the robbery, which was occupied by a Caucasian male and a Caucasian female with blonde hair. RCMP do not have a description of the second vehicle at this time.

At this point in the investigation, RCMP do not believe this was a random attack. Red Deer RCMP are asking citizens who see the suspect vehicle or who have information about this crime to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. RCMP will issue an update as more information becomes available.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP