Red Deer RCMP investigate bullet holes in Kentwood

Resident heard what sounded like gunshots and found bullet holes in his garage

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance as they investigate an incident in the Kentwood neighbourhood the night of June 23rd in which a resident heard what sounded like gunshots and then found bullet holes in his garage.

RCMP received the report the morning of June 24th and determined that a resident of Kennings Crescent had heard two loud noises at approximately 11 p.m. the night of June 23rd, and then found bullet holes in his garage. RCMP recovered two shell casings at the scene. There was minor damage to the garage; no one was injured in this incident.

RCMP continue to investigate, and are looking for witnesses who may have observed suspicious activity in Kennings Crescent around 11 p.m. on June 23rd.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

