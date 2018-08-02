Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at mall

The male driver wore a white face mask and dark coveralls with reflective stripes

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall early Aug. 2nd in which three men in a truck smashed through the mall doors and stole two ATMs, causing significant damage within the mall.

RCMP responded to a report of a break-in in progress at the mall at 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 2nd and determined that the suspect truck drove through the mall doors at Entrance 5.

The truck drove through the mall to two separate ATMs in the food court area, and the three male occupants of the truck were seen lifting the cash machines into the back of the truck. The truck then smashed through glass doors at Entrance 1 and fled.

The other two male suspects wore dark hoodies and dark pants. The suspect truck is described as a white diesel extended cab, a Ford F250 or F350, with significant body damage and a tie strap over the back. It was last seen driving eastbound on 67th St.

If you have information about this crime, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at http://p3intel.com/. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

