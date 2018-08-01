Red Deer RCMP arrest six on drug trafficking charges

Methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB and fentanyl seized over the past month

Red Deer RCMP have charged six people with drug trafficking after a series of search warrants and drug arrests over the past month resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB and fentanyl. These targeted arrests are part of Red Deer RCMP’s continuous focus on the drug trade and the violence and property crimes that accompany it.

On July 24th, members of the Red Deer RCMP drug unit conducted a search warrant on a south Red Deer hotel room and seized significant amounts of cocaine, GHB and marijuana along with cash that was seized as the proceeds of crime.

Jarrett Albert Hart, 37, faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On July 10th, members of the Red Deer RCMP drug unit conducted a search warrant at a residence in the Sunnybrook neighbourhood and seized cocaine and cash.

Jordan Hale, 28, and 23-year-old Mack Hawthorne each face one charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On June 26th, members of the Red Deer RCMP drug unit were searching for a suspect who was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance. RCMP located the suspect at a residence in Riverside Meadows; the suspect and two other male suspects entered a vehicle which then rammed a police vehicle. The suspect driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested after a brief foot chase, along with the two other suspects who had remained in the vehicle. RCMP seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash from the vehicle. One police officer sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Ryan Karol, 36, faces charges of three counts of the possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing injury, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, assault on a police officer with intent to resist arrest, three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance and driving while disqualified under the Traffic Safety Act.

Lincoln Capel, 32, and 24-year-old Shyla Grose each face three charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

“RCMP are constantly gathering intelligence through tips from the public and our ongoing covert operations in the community. These search warrants and arrests are the visible culmination of a lot of behind the scenes work that targets repeat offenders,” said Sergeant Robert Schultz with the Red Deer RCMP. “Red Deerians do an excellent job reporting suspicious and criminal activity to police, and we thank them for helping police to apply continuous pressure to drug traffickers and keep putting them before the courts.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

