Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders wanted on multiple warrants

Red Deer RCMP made a number of arrests while conducting proactive patrols in downtown Red Deer, and more thanks to continued reports from the public of suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles. Many of those arrested were wanted on multiple outstanding warrants and were found to be breaching court-imposed conditions at the time of their arrests.

The afternoon of May 29th, Red Deer RCMP located a woman who was wanted on outstanding warrants and took her into custody. A woman, 35, was wanted for failing to comply with conditions and possession of stolen property after she was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Feb. 2nd; she now faces an additional charge of failing to appear in court.

At 5:30 p.m. on May 29th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a north Red Deer parking lot, and located a stolen truck; the male driver was arrested without incident.

A 54-year-old man faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on May 28th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen wallet at a downtown business. The victim and a staff person followed the female suspect and RCMP located them nearby. RCMP arrested the suspect and retrieved the wallet.

A 25-year-old woman faces the charges of theft under $5,000 and disturbing the peace.

Her name cannot be released at this time as the charges have not been sworn before the courts.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on May 28th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in a green space in the Kentwood neighbourhood and located a suspect who was wanted on six outstanding warrants out of Edmonton. During his arrest, RCMP seized two prohibited weapons: brass knuckles and a knife.

A 35-year-old man faces the charges in addition to his warrants of two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with conditions and possession of Schedule I substance.

At 9 p.m. on May 26th, RCMP responded to a report of an attempted carjacking where the victim was detaining a suspect who had allegedly attempted to steal their truck. The victim sustained minor injuries while restraining the suspect, who then gave police a false name during his arrest. Police seized what is believed to be methamphetamine during the arrest.

A 26-year-old man faces the charges of robbery using violence, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and possession of schedule I substance.

On May 26th, Red Deer RCMP located and arrested a 21-year-old man who was wanted on 13 warrants out of Wetaskiwin for robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, seven counts of weapons and firearms offences, stolen property, breach of probation and failing to appear in court. He was further wanted on three warrants out of Red Deer for two counts of breach of probation and failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 26th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity behind a downtown church; on arrival, police located a suspect who was wanted on two warrants for breaching his probation. A 28-year-old man was arrested without incident and was scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on May 29th; He did not appear in court on that date and is now wanted on warrants.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on May 26th, RCMP were called to a residence in Highland Green after a report of unknown persons inside a parked motorhome. RCMP attended and arrested a man and a woman without incident, seizing several stolen identity documents during the arrest.

A 31-year-old man faces the charges of mischief under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions.

A 31-year-old woman faces the charge of mischief under $5,000.

At 3 a.m. on May 25th, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer approached a group of people sitting at a property with visible drug paraphernalia around them. One suspect was taken into custody after giving police a false name and attempting to flee police on foot; he was arrested after struggling with police officers and was found to be in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine and other items consistent with drug trafficking. At the time of his arrest, RCMP were looking for the suspect regarding an incident the night before, in which he is alleged to have threatened a person known to him with a knife, and assaulted that person.

A 27-year-old man faces the charges regarding the incidents of May 24th and 25th of assault on a peace officer, two counts of resisting a peace officer, four counts of failing to comply with conditions, possession for the purpose of trafficking, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Shortly before noon on May 24th, Red Deer RCMP were conducting targeted crime reduction work when they located a stolen SUV containing two suspects. RCMP tracked the vehicle at a distance until it came to a stop and it was safe to make an arrest. Both occupants of the vehicle were wanted on a number of outstanding warrants and were taken into custody without incident.

A 28-year-old woman was wanted on 17 outstanding warrants out of Red Deer at the time of her arrest, for two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property, three counts of possession of a controlled substanc, possessing identity documents, seven counts of failing to comply with conditions or an undertaking and failing to attend court. One of the charges for failing to comply was sworn after Red Deer RCMP conducted a curfew check and determined that she was in violation of those court-imposed conditions. Red Deer RCMP regularly conduct conditions checks on individuals known to have court-imposed conditions as part of the Red Deer Pinpoint crime reduction strategy.

In addition to her 17 warrants, she faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions.

A 38-year-old man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for breach of probation. He now faces the following additional charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and possession of schedule I substance (fentanyl).

The night of May 23rd, RCMP on foot patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspect they knew to be wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of possession of stolen property, failing to comply with conditions and failing to attend court. RCMP arrested him without incident and determined he was also wanted on two warrants out of Edmonton.

At 8:30 p.m. on May 23rd, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Kentwood neighbourhood and located a woman driving a Lincoln Aviator SUV that had been reported stolen out of Red Deer the same morning. RCMP executed a traffic stop and arrested the driver without incident.

A 23-year-old woman faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle without registration and operating motor vehicle without insurance.

Her name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not been sworn before the courts.

The afternoon of May 23rd, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspect who was wanted on five outstanding warrants for possessing break-in instruments, two counts of failing to comply with probation, failing to comply with conditions and failing to appear in court. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was in possession of methamphetamine.

In addition to his warrants, a 47-year-old man now faces a charge of possession of schedule I substance.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP