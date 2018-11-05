Red Deer RCMP arrest man after two robberies on weekend

Red Deer RCMP have arrested a 21-year-old man after two robberies over the weekend, both involving an imitation handgun.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 3rd, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a carjacking after two men posing as potential buyers of a victim’s truck stole the truck during a test drive.

The suspects had the victim take them to the Mackenzie Trails recreational area where they then displayed a handgun, robbed the victim and stole his truck.

RCMP obtained surveillance images of the suspects and began working to identify them. The victim was not hurt during the robbery, and RCMP recovered the stolen truck in the Oriole Park neighbourhood in the early morning of Nov. 4th.

At 6:30 am on Nov. 4th, RCMP responded to a report of a robbery after a taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint by one male suspect.

RCMP obtained excellent descriptors and more surveillance images and soon identified the suspect and linked him to the Nov. 3rd carjacking. RCMP located the suspect at a residence in Inglewood and took him into custody without incident; police seized the weapon alleged to have been used in both robberies, an airsoft gun.

The 21 year old man faces numerous charges; his name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP