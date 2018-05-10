Red Deer RCMP arrest impaired driver after collision Wednesday

RCMP arrested a man after the car he was driving crossed into traffic and collided with a SUV

The Red Deer RCMP have arrested after the black Chrysler sedan he was driving crossed into traffic and collided with a white Subaru SUV near Gaetz Avenue and HWY 11A.

The man was arrested for impaired driving after RCMP responded to the scene at 4:35 p.m. on May 9th to find witnesses detaining the suspect driver. The suspect was taken into custody after Red Deer Emergency Services checked the suspect and the victim for injuries, none of which were found.

A 43-year-old man faces changes of impaired driving, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Red Deer RCMP will update this story once charges have been sworn before the courts.

The RCMP is reminded citizens that with warmer weather comes an increased focus by the Red Deer RCMP on impaired drivers.

From May 4th to 6th, the Red Deer RCMP charged six impaired drivers, issued one roadside suspension and another roadside suspension to a holder of a Graduated Driver’s License, which forbids any alcohol consumption before driving.

The arrests were made through roving check stops and patrols by the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit.

The impaired checks also led to the RCMP laying a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and the RCMP laying charges on a speeder who was doing 102 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

Red Deer RCMP will continue their focus on getting impaired drivers off the roads throughout the spring and summer, with roving check stops and patrols in marked and unmarked police vehicles.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP arrest impaired driver after collision Wednesday

RCMP arrested a man after the car he was driving crossed into traffic and collided with a SUV

Red Deer Chamber Singers’ spring show entitled ‘La La La’ runs May 26th

Popular group has been a mainstay in the City’s cultural landscape

Cirque de Soleil comes to Red Deer for first time

Crystal is the first on-ice production for Cirque

Red Deer County approved 2018 tax bylaw

Residential municipal taxes will see an increase of $20 per $100,000 of assessed value

WATCH: Red Deer College adds four-year Animation and Visual Effects degree

Degree is the first step towards officially transitioning into a university

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Boil water advisory issued for Alix

Precautionary measure to boil water issued by AHS due to water system problem

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

More than 60 lawsuits filed by 154 Indigenous children over the physical and sexual abuse

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

“We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important,” Trudeau said.

Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome

President Donald Trump met with three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year

Most Read