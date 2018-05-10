Red Deer RCMP arrest impaired driver after collision Wednesday

RCMP arrested a man after the car he was driving crossed into traffic and collided with a SUV

The Red Deer RCMP have arrested after the black Chrysler sedan he was driving crossed into traffic and collided with a white Subaru SUV near Gaetz Avenue and HWY 11A.

The man was arrested for impaired driving after RCMP responded to the scene at 4:35 p.m. on May 9th to find witnesses detaining the suspect driver. The suspect was taken into custody after Red Deer Emergency Services checked the suspect and the victim for injuries, none of which were found.

A 43-year-old man faces changes of impaired driving, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Red Deer RCMP will update this story once charges have been sworn before the courts.

The RCMP is reminded citizens that with warmer weather comes an increased focus by the Red Deer RCMP on impaired drivers.

From May 4th to 6th, the Red Deer RCMP charged six impaired drivers, issued one roadside suspension and another roadside suspension to a holder of a Graduated Driver’s License, which forbids any alcohol consumption before driving.

The arrests were made through roving check stops and patrols by the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit.

The impaired checks also led to the RCMP laying a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and the RCMP laying charges on a speeder who was doing 102 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

Red Deer RCMP will continue their focus on getting impaired drivers off the roads throughout the spring and summer, with roving check stops and patrols in marked and unmarked police vehicles.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP