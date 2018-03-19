Red Deer RCMP arrest four wanted suspects with loaded firearm

Red Deer RCMP and members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) arrested four people in a traffic stop the night of March 14th, including 36-year-old Quentin Lee Strawberry, who RCMP and ALERT members had been actively searching for throughout the day and evening; all four occupants of the vehicle were wanted on outstanding warrants, and police officers seized drugs and a loaded shotgun from the vehicle.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on March 14th, members of ALERT on patrol located the suspect vehicle, a black Jeep Patriot, as it drove in north Red Deer. Red Deer RCMP and ALERT officers positioned themselves with tire deflation devices and prepared for a high-risk arrest before executing a traffic stop on Kerry Wood Drive near Bower Ponds. The Jeep drove for a short distance before stopping and the four occupants were arrested without incident.

RCMP verified that all occupants of the Jeep were wanted on outstanding warrants; during the arrests police located a loaded sawed off shotgun under the driver’s seat and seized small amounts of cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl from the vehicle.

“These arrests were the result of shared intelligence and coordinated efforts between Red Deer RCMP and ALERT, as we all work toward our shared goal of reducing crime in Red Deer,” says Insp. Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP. “We appreciate the valuable contributions of our ALERT partners in apprehending these suspects, and taking another loaded firearm off the streets.”

Strawberry was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Red Deer for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, weapons possession and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Strawberry now faces additional charges of identity fraud, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm. possession of an unauthorized firearm while knowing possession was unauthorized, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, two counts of weapons possession contrary to order and failing to comply with undertaking.

Dustin Charles Millar Dumais, 26, was wanted on warrants out of Olds including possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts of resisting and obstructing peace officer, possession of stolen property, mischief, impaired operation of motor vehicle, failing to comply with demand, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Dumais faces the following additional charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm while knowing possession was unauthorized, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and eight counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Megan Latter, 18, was wanted on warrants for possessing identity documents, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and failing to appear in court. Latter now faces two additional charges of failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.

Shane Lee Milton Last, 27, was wanted on a warrant out of Sylvan Lake for using a forged document after an RCMP investigation into a forged cheque made out for $4,600 in early February.

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate and will issue an update if further charges are laid.

– Submitted by Red Deer RCMP