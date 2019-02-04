Red Deer RCMP announce interim Officer in Charge

Inspector Gerald Grobmeier takes over duties from Superintendent Ken Foster for now

Chief Superintendent Shahin Mehdizadeh, district commander of the Central Alberta RCMP, has announced Inspector Gerald Grobmeier as interim officer in vharge of the Red Deer RCMP detachment.

Inspector Grobmeier assumes these duties from Superintendent Foster, who has taken a temporary assignment outside of the detachment.

“I would like to thank Superintendent Foster for his dedicated service during his time in Red Deer,” said C/Supt. Mehdizadeh. “He has made a lasting impact on the community and the detachment, having achieved significant outcomes with regards to crime reduction and prevention. I wish him luck in his future endeavours and know that he will be missed.”

Superintendent Foster has over 25 years of service with RCMP, and joined the Red Deer RCMP as Officer in Charge of Red Deer in August 2016.

A permanent Officer in Charge will be named in the future.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP