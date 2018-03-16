Red Deer Public Library’s Adult Literacy program nominated for award

Adult Literacy program offers many public programs

Red Deer Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program has been included in the 2018 People’s Choice, You Libraries Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Library Service.

The Red Deer Public Library (RDPL) Dawe Branch program offers training to volunteer tutors and matches them with adult learners who struggle with reading and writing, With help from their tutors, learners improve their English and gain confidence in their work and social life communications.

The Adult Literacy program also offers many public programs such as English as a Second Language Communication, Speechcraft and Oral Communications for Foreign Trained Professionals.

The award is allocated annually to nominated Alberta libraries offering outstanding programs or services. Winners will be determined by public votes online at www.laa.ca/youaward between March 19th and 23rd, 2018.

“We are thrilled to be considered for this award,” said Alla Mysko-Henke, RDPL’s Adult Literacy Program manager. “Because the program holds deep meaning for both our volunteer tutors and their learners, winning this award will give them a well-deserved pat on the back and create awareness of the value of this program at the same time.”

Mysko-Henke encourages people to recognize Red Deer’s unique program by voting. Voting opens at 10 a.m. March 19th and closes at 4:30 p.m. March 23rd.

The websites for people to cast their votes are: www.laa.ca/youaward or www.rdpl.org.

The winner will be announced at the Alberta Library Conference held in Jasper National Park on April 27th.

For more information about the awards, visit: http://www.municipalaffairs.alberta.ca/plsb_ministers_awards

Previous story
Six people arrested in stolen vehicle operation
Next story
Manon Therriault named new CEO for the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Just Posted

Six people arrested in stolen vehicle operation

Red Deer RCMP executed outstanding warrants involving 42 Criminal Code charges

A special fundraising concert in support of A Better World runs April 7th

Red Deer Youth and Community Orchestra is teaming up with the Lacombe-based Rosedale Valley Strings

WATCH: Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions

UPDATE: Optimist Chiefs release statement on passing of Ryan McBeath

Optimist Chiefs announced on Twitter the passing of one of their captains, 17-year-old Ryan McBeath.

Construction underway on cannabis production facility in Red Deer County

Initial construction on the site is underway and expected to be completed by May

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Leduc County resident comes home, finds four culprits robbing the place

Leduc RCMP arrest four suspects after rural break and enter

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

The B.C. woman was ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway

Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Ontario Tories say Brown ineligible to run in riding for spring election

Former PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Trans Mountain granted injunction against pipeline protesters at two B.C. sites

Protesters must be restrained from obstructing the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, says a British Columbia Supreme Court judge

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

Most Read