Red Deer Public Library’s Adult Literacy program nominated for award

Red Deer Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program has been included in the 2018 People’s Choice, You Libraries Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Library Service.

The Red Deer Public Library (RDPL) Dawe Branch program offers training to volunteer tutors and matches them with adult learners who struggle with reading and writing, With help from their tutors, learners improve their English and gain confidence in their work and social life communications.

The Adult Literacy program also offers many public programs such as English as a Second Language Communication, Speechcraft and Oral Communications for Foreign Trained Professionals.

The award is allocated annually to nominated Alberta libraries offering outstanding programs or services. Winners will be determined by public votes online at www.laa.ca/youaward between March 19th and 23rd, 2018.

“We are thrilled to be considered for this award,” said Alla Mysko-Henke, RDPL’s Adult Literacy Program manager. “Because the program holds deep meaning for both our volunteer tutors and their learners, winning this award will give them a well-deserved pat on the back and create awareness of the value of this program at the same time.”

Mysko-Henke encourages people to recognize Red Deer’s unique program by voting. Voting opens at 10 a.m. March 19th and closes at 4:30 p.m. March 23rd.

The websites for people to cast their votes are: www.laa.ca/youaward or www.rdpl.org.

The winner will be announced at the Alberta Library Conference held in Jasper National Park on April 27th.

For more information about the awards, visit: http://www.municipalaffairs.alberta.ca/plsb_ministers_awards