Red Deer announces name or northeast sports field

City announces the new northeast high school sports field will be named the Motorworks Field

The City of Red Deer announced that the new northeast high school sports field will be named the Motorworks Field, after Alberta European Motorworks was announced as the principal naming sponsor.

“We are a family run business that has raised two generations here in Red Deer. We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community that we serve and that has given our family so much over these past three decades,” said Mike Pasman, service manager of Alberta European Motorworks.

The City of Red Deer said in a release that sponsorship funds provide the City with an alternative non-tax revenue to assist in improving civic facilities and services across the City. The agreement with Alberta European Motorworks is worth $75,000 over 10 years.

“With the adoption of the name Motorworks Fields, we thank Alberta European Motorworks for their partnership and commitment to the community through their sponsorship,” said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer.

The new Motorworks Field will be located at 2700 67th Street and will have two high-performance soccer fields and a high-performance football field. the football field is set to open Spring 2018 and the soccer fields will be ready shortly after in the Fall of 2018.

The City also announced they are seeking several naming sponsors for new or renovated community builds including Discovery Canyon and the Northside Community Centre.

For more information about other sponsorship opportunities with The City of Red Deer, visit www.reddeer.ca/sponsorship.

-Vaughan