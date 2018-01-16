Red Deer Emergency Services respond to fire in Northwood Estates

RDES reminds residents of some important fire safety tips

Red Deer Emergency Services responded to a structure fire in Northwood Estates (5344 76 Street) Jan. 15th. The fire originated in the kitchen and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but RDES is reminding residents of these important fire safety tips:

  • Stay alert in the kitchen – unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.
  • Stay in the kitchen if you are cooking.
  • Keep anything that can catch fire (oven mitts, utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains) away from the stovetop. 
  • Never leave burning candles unattended. Consider using flameless candles.
  • Always have a proper ashtray to dispose of cigarettes.
  • Do you have working smoke alarms? Check your smoke alarms today; your life may depend on it one day.

-Connolly

