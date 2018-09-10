Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce announces departure of CEO

Robin Bobocel has left his position at the Chamber

The Board of Directors on behalf of the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce announce that Chief Executive Officer Robin Bobocel has left his position at the Chamber, effective immediately.

Board President John Mackenzie commented “We want to thank Mr. Bobocel for his work serving the Chamber and the role he played in signing the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer as well as wish him the best in his future endeavours. The Board is excited about the future of the Chamber as we pursue a change in direction under fresh leadership.”

-Submitted by Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

