Red Deer County contributes additional $400,000 to the Red Deer Airport

Funding aimed at maintaining existing infrastructure and ensuring that runway conditions are safe

At the May 8 Council meeting, Red Deer County approved an additional $400,000 in funding to the Red Deer Airport.

The funding is aimed at maintaining existing infrastructure, as well as new software to ensure that runway conditions are safe.

“In recent years, important maintenance was deferred in order to focus on other initiatives, such as the runway expansion and Montair Aviation. Although the existing level of service has not been affected, we are at a point whereby we need to dedicate more time and resources to ensure we run a safe and efficient airport,” Airport CEO Graham Ingham said.

The funding came during a regularly scheduled budget amendment, where Red Deer County takes into account changes in anticipated expenses and revenues.

“Red Deer County takes great pride in being a key partner for the Red Deer Airport. Overall aircraft movements continue to rise dramatically, and we look forward to ever greater connections between the people and goods of this region and the rest of the world,” County CAO Curtis Herzberg said.

The funding will come in the form of a one-time payment, and will not impact tax rates, which were also determined at the May 8 Council meeting.

