File Photo

Red Deer College suspends music program

Students currently enrolled will be able to finish their diploma in 2018/19

Red Deer College (RDC) recently announced they have suspended intake for their Music Diploma, effective immediately.

Students who are currently in the first year of their two-year diploma will still have the opportunity to continue their studies and finish their diploma at RDC next year, according to RDC Dean of Creative Arts Jason Frizzell.

“We are committed to finishing those students in 2018-19. Those students will have access to all the courses they need to graduate,” he said.

The suspension comes on the heels of declining enrolment in the music program, with only six to eight students who will be completing their diploma in 2018/19.

“We need to be operating at close to capacity in programs to make them sustainable long-term.,” Frizzell said. “Enrolment has been declining over the years.

“Announcements come suddenly but they are not quick decisions. We try to be respectful of the process and have internal policies that govern how we do this.”

An intake suspension is usually the first step towards the cancellation of a program, according to Frizzell, however he said the College remains committed to music opportunity through other avenues.

“We are maintaining elective courses for students in other programs; we are going to maintain community access to our band and choir; the entire Conservatory is remaining; music festivals will remain; our partnership with the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra will remain — all those are staying,” he said.

For credit programs, Frizzell said they are looking into how future opportunities could work alongside the new Animation and Visual Effects degree and a new degree program the School of Creative Arts is hoping to introduce soon.

“We are hoping to get approved in the next little while,” he said.

He added, “We don’t make these decisions lightly and not without a lot of debate, review and analysis.”

