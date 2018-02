Mininster to make an announcement on Thursday, March 1st

RDC ADDRESS - Red Deer College President Joel Ward will be on hand for ‘The Decision’ on Thursday, March 1st. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Red Deer College (RDC) is hosting an event labelled The Decision.

On Thursday, March 1st at 2:45 p.m., the Honorable Marlin Schmidt, minister of Advanced Education, will announce “the decision that will impact Red Deer College’s future for decades to come”, according to RDC’s website.

No other information is available at this time.

-Vaughan