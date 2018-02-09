TEAMWORK - From left, Joel Ward, Roger Billings, Mike Greidanus and Michael Donlevy at Red Deer College’s announcement of a donation of $100,000 from BGIS to the Shaping Our Future campaign. photo submitted

Red Deer College announces $100,000 from BGIS to Shaping Our Future campaign.

BGIS partnership contributes to RDC’s alternative energy initiatives

Red Deer College is pleased to announce a donation of $100,000 from BGIS to the Shaping Our Future campaign. BGIS’s commitment aligns with the shared focus on student learning opportunities and also with RDC’s Alternative Energy Initiative happening across campus.

“Through their corporate and community work, BGIS continually demonstrates their unwavering commitment to enhancing our student experience,” said Michael Donlevy, vice president of Business Development at RDC. “As we look to RDC’s exciting future, we know that the contributions from partners such as BGIS will provide an incredible benefit to Red Deer College and to the learners we serve.”

Red Deer College has been honoured to work closely with BGIS, building on a relationship that has spanned over 30 years. BGIS has provided on-site employees and ongoing service and support to RDC’s facilities, forming an integral part of their major growth over the years. BGIS, through Brookfield Properties, has also provided sponsorship support in the past for Red Deer College.

Through this new partnership, RDC’s commitment to developing sustainable energy options will be showcased through interpretive and learning opportunities on geothermal energy. BGIS’s offer to assist the College as they build their energy-efficient infrastructure presents a significant opportunity for RDC.

“BGIS is proud to support the Red Deer College Foundation’s Shaping Our Future initiative, and their commitment to sustainable growth and innovative development. As Canada’s leading provider of real estate management services, we are committed to relentlessly focusing on enabling innovation for our clients, with education being a fundamental building block of this commitment. We are honoured and excited to be a part of this project and to continue to build on our successful partnership with RDC,” said Mike Greidanus, president of BGIS Canada.

Once the Centre is open, this space will help tell RDC’s story about a number of sustainability initiatives, including Green Campus, the RDC Alternative Energy Initiative and the LEED program, which includes the achievement of LEED Silver in the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre and LEED Gold in the Four Centres.

The BGIS Geothermal Meeting Room will be heated or cooled depending on need by a geothermal loop that has been installed beneath the Centre for demonstration purposes and will provide learning opportunities on geothermal energy.

“As part of RDC’s mission, and because of our foundational values, we believe it’s essential for us to partner with organizations that share our goals of contributing to learning opportunities for our students,” said RDC President and CEO Joel Ward.

