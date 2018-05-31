Red Deer Catholic Regional School division has $1.7 million deficit

Division to continue focus on maintaining level of funding in schools and the classroom

The Board of Trustees approved the 2018-2019 budget, which includes a $1.7 million deficit.

The division will continue to focus on maintaining the level of funding in schools, as well as the classroom.

In a release, the division said, it will strategically use reserves to maintain the same level of school services and resources for students.

The Classroom Improvement Funding (CIF) will give the division the opportunity to have additional staff resources in schools. However, with continued increase in enrollment the division is facing space limitations in schools.

Capital projects update

St. Patrick’s Community School in Red Deer Modernization – In late June, Phase 1 will begin on mechanical room equipment, hallway ceiling and modular classroom demolition.

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer Modulars – ABC Schools, as part of the P3 agreement will be adding the modular to the schools.

St. Matthew Catholic School in Rocky Mountain House Modulars – The land title for the sports field is complete and the project is currently out for tender. With the construction of a link, the completion date is likely going to be after school opening. Once a contractor is on board, exact dates for the addition of modulars will be confirmed.

École Our Lady of the Rosary School in Sylvan Lake Modulars – The transportation and placement of the two modular classrooms have been awarded to Timcon Construction.

Holy Trinity Catholic School in Olds Modulars – Tenders closed for the construction of a link and two modular classrooms. The division is in the process of reviewing the tenders and will be sent to Alberta Infrastructure for their approval.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools