Red Deer Arts Council’s third Open Studio Tour runs June 23rd-24th

Self-guided tour takes visitors to local artists’ studio spaces

For an up-close look at various artists’ home studios throughout the City, check out the Red Deer Arts Council’s third annual Open Studio Tour.

The event, which features a self-guided tour to 19 local visual artists’ studios, runs June 23rd and 24th.

This year, 19 artists are taking part in the event, said Diana Anderson of the Red Deer Arts Council.

They will open the doors to their private art studios from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and welcome the public to see the process of creating fine art as each artist demonstrates their processes.

From sculpted clay to sculpted metal, from paintings to silk, from jewellery to glass, the fascinating techniques and works of some of Red Deer and area’s most recognized artists will be on display for visitors, noted a release.

This tour is free of charge and visitors can download or print the tour brochure and a map to help find all the studios, and artist bios to read before arriving on scene.

The artists will not only demonstrate the processes they use, but happily take questions about their media, style, technique or anything related to art.

Each studio is also offering a door prize for visitors. The draw will take place at a reception at Troubled Monk Brewery at 5551- 45th St.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the Brewery’s tour and tasting to find out about their own brand of locally made, hand-crafted products.

Tour visitors are invited to RSVP to the Arts Council by June 19th by phone at 403-348-2787 or by email at reddeerartscouncil@gmail.com – to be eligible for this special reception.

