Red Deer and area Family Day Activities

Friday Feb 16th
Sylvan Lake Winter Fest
Community Dance | 6-8 p.m.
Community Centre 4725 43 St.
-DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band
Purchase tickets at JazzAtTheLake.com
12 Hour Game-A-Thon | 7 p.m. to 7a.m.
Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum 101 4200 Hwy 2
-Video game consoles will be provided featuring both retro and modern games, a variety of board games, space for tabletop games and various forms of card games throughout the night.
Admission $25 per person for ages 18+
G.H. Dawe Centre
-Public Swimming from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-Public Skating from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Collicut Centre
-Public Swimming-with wave cycles from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday Feb 17th
Sylvan Lake Winter Fest
Lions Pankcake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon
At Lion’s Hall 5119 50a Ave.
Adults $7, Children $5, Five and under eat free
Chili and a Bun 11 a.m.-3p.m.
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212 – 4916 50 Ave.
-Free hot chocolate for children
$5 per person
Frozen Party | 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library 4715 50 Ave.
-Movies start at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
Winterfest Famers Market | noon to 4 p.m.
Community Centre 4725 43 St.
Family Fun at the Lake | noon to 3 p.m.
East side of the Pier
-Fishing, ball toss, family photo booth, mini golf, petting zoo, pony rides, sleigh rides, source snow zone. BBQ, bonfires and snacks available.
Sylvan Lake Annual Polar Bear Dip | 1-4 p.m.
West Side of the Pier 5000 Lakeshore Drive
Family Day Dance Social | 1-4 p.m.
Royal Canadian Legion 4916 50 Ave
Fire works 7 p.m. from the pier
Pieces of Me from 1-4 p.m. drop in
MAG – Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery
-Learn about drawing facial features separately, and then we will combine them in an abstract self-portrait.
Admission $5 per person or $10 per family
Collicutt Centre
-Public Swimming-with wave cycels 11 a.m.-10p.m.
-Public Skating 12:30-2 p.m.
-Wall Climbing 4-8 p.m.
-Family Badminton 4:30-6:45 p.m
G.H. Dawe Centre
-Public Swimming noon-9 p.m.
-Public Skating 1-2:30 p.m
Recreation Centre
-Toonie Swimming 3-5 p.m.
Family Dance | 6-11:30 p.m.
Festival Hall 4214 58 St.
-Family friendly event featuring a live band as well as DJ, mini dance lessons, games, prizes and more.
Tickets can be purchased in advance through eventbrite.
Sunday Feb. 18th
G.H. Dawe Centre
-Public Swimming from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
-Public Skating from 1-2:30 p.m.
Collicutt Centre
-Public Swimming-wave cycles 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
-Toonie Swimming 10 a.m.-1p.m.
-Public Skating 12:30-2 p.m.
-Wall Climibing-Field House 4-6:30 p.m.
-Family Badminton 5:30-7 p.m.
-Wall Climbing-Mr. Big Wall 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Recreation Centre
-Public Swimming 2-5 p.m.
Monday Feb. 19th
Servus Family Day Fun | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Alberta Sports Hall of Fame
-There will be activities, hot chocolate and crafts.
Admission Adults: $5 Children: Free
Sylvan Lake Winter Fest
Family Day at the NexSource Centre | 10 a.m.-5 p.m
-Drop in activities throughout the day.
$2 admission
Collicutt Centre
-Public Swimming-wave cycles 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
-Public Skating 3:15-4:15 p.m.
-Wall Climbing – Field House 7-10 p.m.
G.H. Dawe
-Public Swimming 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Recreation Centre
-Public Swimming 3-4 p.m.
Kinsmen Community Arenas
-Public Skating 3:30-4:30 p.m.