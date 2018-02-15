Red Deer and area Family Day Activities

Events around Red Deer for your long weekend

Friday Feb 16th

Sylvan Lake Winter Fest

Community Dance | 6-8 p.m.

Community Centre 4725 43 St.

-DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band

Purchase tickets at JazzAtTheLake.com

12 Hour Game-A-Thon | 7 p.m. to 7a.m.

Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum 101 4200 Hwy 2

-Video game consoles will be provided featuring both retro and modern games, a variety of board games, space for tabletop games and various forms of card games throughout the night.

Admission $25 per person for ages 18+

G.H. Dawe Centre

-Public Swimming from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-Public Skating from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Collicut Centre

-Public Swimming-with wave cycles from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday Feb 17th

Sylvan Lake Winter Fest

Lions Pankcake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon

At Lion’s Hall 5119 50a Ave.

Adults $7, Children $5, Five and under eat free

Chili and a Bun 11 a.m.-3p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212 – 4916 50 Ave.

-Free hot chocolate for children

$5 per person

Frozen Party | 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library 4715 50 Ave.

-Movies start at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Winterfest Famers Market | noon to 4 p.m.

Community Centre 4725 43 St.

Family Fun at the Lake | noon to 3 p.m.

East side of the Pier

-Fishing, ball toss, family photo booth, mini golf, petting zoo, pony rides, sleigh rides, source snow zone. BBQ, bonfires and snacks available.

Sylvan Lake Annual Polar Bear Dip | 1-4 p.m.

West Side of the Pier 5000 Lakeshore Drive

Family Day Dance Social | 1-4 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion 4916 50 Ave

Fire works 7 p.m. from the pier

Pieces of Me from 1-4 p.m. drop in

MAG – Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery

-Learn about drawing facial features separately, and then we will combine them in an abstract self-portrait.

Admission $5 per person or $10 per family

Collicutt Centre

-Public Swimming-with wave cycels 11 a.m.-10p.m.

-Public Skating 12:30-2 p.m.

-Wall Climbing 4-8 p.m.

-Family Badminton 4:30-6:45 p.m

G.H. Dawe Centre

-Public Swimming noon-9 p.m.

-Public Skating 1-2:30 p.m

Recreation Centre

-Toonie Swimming 3-5 p.m.

Family Dance | 6-11:30 p.m.

Festival Hall 4214 58 St.

-Family friendly event featuring a live band as well as DJ, mini dance lessons, games, prizes and more.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through eventbrite.

Sunday Feb. 18th

G.H. Dawe Centre

-Public Swimming from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

-Public Skating from 1-2:30 p.m.

Collicutt Centre

-Public Swimming-wave cycles 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

-Toonie Swimming 10 a.m.-1p.m.

-Public Skating 12:30-2 p.m.

-Wall Climibing-Field House 4-6:30 p.m.

-Family Badminton 5:30-7 p.m.

-Wall Climbing-Mr. Big Wall 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Recreation Centre

-Public Swimming 2-5 p.m.

Monday Feb. 19th

Servus Family Day Fun | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

-There will be activities, hot chocolate and crafts.

Admission Adults: $5 Children: Free

Sylvan Lake Winter Fest

Family Day at the NexSource Centre | 10 a.m.-5 p.m

-Drop in activities throughout the day.

$2 admission

Collicutt Centre

-Public Swimming-wave cycles 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

-Public Skating 3:15-4:15 p.m.

-Wall Climbing – Field House 7-10 p.m.

G.H. Dawe

-Public Swimming 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Recreation Centre

-Public Swimming 3-4 p.m.

Kinsmen Community Arenas

-Public Skating 3:30-4:30 p.m.