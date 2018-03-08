Recreation archives available to public thanks to grant

The collection of historical records for sports and cultural activities in Red Deer has been significantly updated and is available to the public thanks to a funding grant.

The Archives Society of Alberta provided an $8,100 grant to the Red Deer & District Archives to make the records collection for The City’s Recreation, Parks and Culture department accessible to the public. This project was a significant undertaking and the funding allowed for additional resources to be assigned to update some internal procedures and complete the processing of the records.

The records date back to the 1940s and contain information including over 10,000 photographs of activities, video of culture productions and 50 metres of essential minutes and administrative decisions around parks, facilities and services.

These collections will be of interest to individuals, groups and organizations who would like information about the development of recreation, the creation of our parks and trail system and the origin of different cultural groups in Red Deer. The archives are open to the public for research and inquiries about historical buildings, events, businesses, individuals and families from the area.

If you would like to add your sport, cultural, or arts records to the collections please contact the Archives department by email archives@reddeer.ca or call 403-309-8403 or visit the Red Deer & District Archives (4525 47A Avenue, Red Deer).

-Connolly