Recreation archives available to public thanks to grant

Archives Society of Alberta provided $8,100 grant to the Red Deer & District Archives

The collection of historical records for sports and cultural activities in Red Deer has been significantly updated and is available to the public thanks to a funding grant.

The Archives Society of Alberta provided an $8,100 grant to the Red Deer & District Archives to make the records collection for The City’s Recreation, Parks and Culture department accessible to the public. This project was a significant undertaking and the funding allowed for additional resources to be assigned to update some internal procedures and complete the processing of the records.

The records date back to the 1940s and contain information including over 10,000 photographs of activities, video of culture productions and 50 metres of essential minutes and administrative decisions around parks, facilities and services.

These collections will be of interest to individuals, groups and organizations who would like information about the development of recreation, the creation of our parks and trail system and the origin of different cultural groups in Red Deer. The archives are open to the public for research and inquiries about historical buildings, events, businesses, individuals and families from the area.

If you would like to add your sport, cultural, or arts records to the collections please contact the Archives department by email archives@reddeer.ca or call 403-309-8403 or visit the Red Deer & District Archives (4525 47A Avenue, Red Deer).

-Connolly

Previous story
Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period
Next story
Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer awards luncheon celebrates International Women’s Day

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta hosted annual luncheon

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

March is Occupant Restraint awareness month

Red Deer RCMP kick it off with free car seat checks

AMA and Red Deer RCMP partner to prevent auto theft

More than 1,500 stolen vehicles in the city last year

What’s Up Wednesday – March 7th

A summary of the local news in Red Deer this week

What’s Up Wednesday – March 7th

A summary of the local news in Red Deer this week

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony

The 13-time medalist heading to his fifth Paralympics will be the flag bearer in opening ceremonies

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in case of Cindy Gladue

Supreme Court to hear appeal in the case of Ontario trucker who was acquitted in the death of an Indigenous woman

PHOTO: Good samaritans help corral escaped cow in Ponoka

A cow escaped out of the VJV Auction Mart in Ponoka on Wednesday afternoon but was caught

Steenbergen signs with Coyotes

Tyler Steenbergen has signed a three-year entry level contract

Rare triplet bull calves born near Ponoka

The six year old red Angus/Simmental cow has had twins before, now triplets

Going for gold: Canada aiming to top 16 medals won in Sochi

Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang

Most Read