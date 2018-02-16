Recent arrests by Red Deer RCMP include identity theft and firearms offences

Many recent arrests by Red Deer RCMP were thanks to vigilant citizens reporting suspicious activity, while others were the result of police locating stolen vehicles or suspects wanted on warrants while doing targeted policing in identified crime hot spots, as part of Red Deer’s Pinpoint crime reduction strategy. Pinpoint uses an intelligence-driven policing model to identify problem areas, repeat offenders and emerging issues, and Red Deer RCMP target their enforcement accordingly.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 15th, RCMP attended a hotel in response to a report of suspicious activity in two of the rooms. RCMP arrested a man and a woman and seized a stolen truck, stolen and forged documents including credit cards, and a sawed off shotgun. The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Feb. 3rd after it was left unlocked and running.

Kenneth William Fawcett, 36, faces the charges of careless use of a firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon while knowing possession was prohibited, occupying a motor vehicle with prohibited firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition, three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possessing a forged document and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Tia Marie Cobbe, 32, faces the charges of identity fraud, fraudulently obtaining food and lodging and failing to comply with conditions.

At 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 13th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious truck driving on 67th St. RCMP located the truck stuck in a snowbank on Riverside Drive and determined that the female driver was wanted on several outstanding warrants and was in possession of prescription drugs not in her name, in violation of court-imposed conditions and a probation order. Further investigation showed the truck had been stolen out of Red Deer that night but had not yet been reported to police.

Veronica Dawn Reed, 22, faces the charges of two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 11th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in downtown Red Deer and located a female suspect who was wanted on outstanding warrants for breach of probation and failing to comply with conditions. Rhianna Panteluk, 37, was arrested without incident.

At 8:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person in an apartment stairwell in the South Hill area. When RCMP located the suspect, he gave police several false names and then attempted to flee police on foot before being arrested. Police seized a firearm during the arrest.

Luke Andrew Jardine, 26, faces the charges of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while knowing possession is prohibited, weapons possession contrary to order and two counts of resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

At 10 p.m. on Feb. 10th, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspicious vehicle and determined that one of the suspects had outstanding warrants for assault with a weapon and failing to appear in court. RCMP arrested her without incident, seizing a knife she was prohibited by court order from possessing, and fentanyl.

Skya Brooke Jordan, 22, faces the charges of possession of Schedule I substance (fentanyl) and failing to comply with conditions.

At 10 a.m. on Feb. 10th, RCMP on patrol in north Red Deer located a suspicious parked vehicle and subsequently determined the driver was in possession of ammunition and fireworks in contravention of court-imposed conditions, and methamphetamine.

William Thomas Moore, 36, faces the charges of three counts of possession of weapons contrary to order and possession of Schedule I substance.

The afternoon of Feb. 9th, RCMP attended a residence in downtown Red Deer looking for a suspect who was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants. David Lee Gallinger, 24, was taken into custody without incident; he was wanted on warrants for 10 charges regarding three separate incidents, including assault, criminal harassment, failing to comply with probation, possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to appear in court.

At 1 p.m. on Feb. 8th, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a building in downtown Red Deer. Police attended immediately and arrested a male suspect without incident.

Travis Kowalchuk, 28, faces the charges of break and enter, mischief under $5,000, breach of probation and failing to comply with conditions.