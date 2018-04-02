RDC recognized with bronze for excellence in marketing

The award is for Notebook, Red Deer College’s Alumni Magazine

Red Deer College has been recognized for its excellence in marketing initiatives. RDC’s Marketing & Communications department received a bronze Paragon Award in the Magazine category from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR).

RDC won the award for Notebook, Red Deer College’s Alumni Magazine, which was published last spring.

“We are extremely honoured to be selected for this award,” says Joyce Fox, marketing and communications director.

“This recognition is indicative of the expertise that RDC uses in all of its marketing and promotional pieces. We are fortunate that our partnerships with RDC Alumni Relations and Community Relations culminated with an award-winning Notebook magazine.”

The NCMPR Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in marketing and communications at community and technical colleges from across Canada, the United States and other countries.

The awards are given annually, with judging conducted by 90 industry experts.

This award received by RDC’s Marketing & Communications department was presented March 18th at the annual NCMPR conference, held this year in Las Vegas.

The Marketing and Communications team is honoured to have been selected for this award from among 243 colleges who submitted 1,940 entries in 53 categories.

-Submitted by Red Deer College