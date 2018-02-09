RDC Reasons campaign showcases academic and personal journeys

Red Deer learners share their thoughts

From degrees to apprenticeships, certificates to diplomas, Red Deer College offers a variety of programs that suit a diverse community of learners. Over the next three months, some of the academic and personal journeys of these learners will be shared through the RDC Reasons campaign. In its second year, the campaign is a unique take on the College’s annual student recruitment marketing campaign.

“We’re very excited to launch the campaign for another year and it focuses on the reasons why people have chosen to attend Red Deer College for their post-secondary education,” said Joyce Fox, director of marketing & communications. “Throughout the campaign, we’ll be featuring both current students and alumni, and we’ll be sharing their stories about how attending RDC allowed them to invest in their future and pursue their dreams.”

The three-month-long campaign will include videos and blog articles featuring a variety of individuals, as well as theatre videos and other ad formats that will capture the public’s attention. In addition, current students, alumni and the general public are invited to engage in online conversations, sharing their reasons for connecting with the College through social media and through the RDC Reasons webpage to be eligible to win prizes.

“By providing these opportunities for people to engage with the College, our intention is to learn more about people’s reasons and to share these with a larger audience,” said Fox. “Showcasing these reasons provides greater awareness about how RDC helps people to achieve their career and life goals.”

The wide variety of programs at RDC are an essential part of helping people to reach these goals. “We have more than 100 programs, which provides students the opportunity to select the best option for their needs based on their life situations and their career goals,” says Dr. Paulette Hanna, Vice President Academic. “RDC’s programs allow students to engage in innovative and applied learning experiences that help them to be prepared for the next step in their careers.”

In addition to the programs, Hanna acknowledges the important role of instructors and staff in assisting students. “I’m very proud to lead the team of faculty, who are experts in their fields and play such an important part in our students’ experiences,” she says. “Through the RDC Reasons campaign, students and alumni are sharing their reasons for attending our College, and it’s very rewarding to learn about their stories and to see the impact that RDC has had on their lives.”

The RDC Reasons campaign runs from now through April 30, 2018. For complete details, visit rdc.ab.ca/reasons.

