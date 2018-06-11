Red Deer Express File Image

RDC offers accommodation for students displaced by Canada Games

Partnership with Olds College provides accommodation and meals

The under construction Red Deer College (RDC) residence will play host to 3,600 athletes from the 2019 Canada Winter Games and students have been made aware that they will need to make other living arrangements for Feb. 15th to March 3rd.

The College, according to RDC Director of Ancillary and Sport Services Trent Rix, has made arrangements well in advance with students.

“We have been working on a partnership with Olds College to help support any student who requires accommodation during the Winter Games,” he said. “Many students have identified that they won’t require that support, so we have worked with each individual student as they have been applying to determine what their needs are.”

Olds College will provide temporary housing for the students, with the bonus of transportation to and from RDC and a meal plan included. Each student will be required to remove their personal belongings from their room at RDC and will move back in following the games with the same room and roommates.

“We would be providing secure storage if needed for the things they do not want to take with them. For those that want to take their stuff, they are welcome to and they will have support,” Rix said.

RDC began informing current students of their plan for the Games in Winter of 2017 and has informed any incoming students that the two weeks will be different in 2019.

“We have all the information up on the website and each individual that has applied, we have went through everything with them so they can make a decision that it is right for them,” he said.

Rix and the Canada Games Society thanked the students for helping make the games successful and RDC is also looking to create unique opportunities for the students both in Olds or elsewhere.

“Between us and the Games, we are also planning some unique experiences for those students as well,” he said “We want to create the best experience for them and the Winter Games wants to thank them for their support in helping the Games be successful.”

Rix added, “Anybody who is not living in residence or taking advantage of their time in Olds, they will not have to pay rent for that time period.”

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

