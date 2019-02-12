RCMP says Montreal group laundered tens of millions in drug money

Hundreds of police officers, aided by the Canada Revenue Agency, took part in raids in Ontario and Quebec

Authorities have laid charges against 17 people allegedly involved in an extensive international money laundering network with ties to organized crime.

At a news conference today, the RCMP said the network had cells in Montreal and Toronto that collected and laundered money from Montreal criminal groups.

Supt. Martine Fontaine said the network used connections in Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, the United States and China to launder money before returning it to drug-exporting countries, such as Colombia and Mexico. She said it had the capacity to handle tens of millions of dollars.

She called the investigation one of the most important of its kind in Canada and one of the rare money laundering probes that has led to gangsterism charges.

“It is by depriving criminal groups of their money laundering networks that we will shake the very structure of organized crime,” she said.

READ MORE: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years, report says

On Monday more than 300 officers from the RCMP and other forces, aided by the Canada Revenue Agency, took part in raids in Ontario and Quebec as part of a probe named “Collector.” They seized drugs, cash and bank accounts and restrained real estate with a total estimated value of $32.8 million.

Seventeen people face charges including conspiracy, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, gangsterism and laundering proceeds of crime.

The network’s alleged leaders, Nader Gramian-Nik, 56, of Vaughan, Ont., and Mohamad Jaber, 51, of Laval, Que., were among those arrested. Three suspects are still being sought.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jody Wilson-Raybould resigns from cabinet
Next story
UPDATE: US jury convicts El Chapo on all counts

Just Posted

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band head to The Krossing

Few have tackled the smoky magic of the blues quite like Brown

Scott Helman to fire up the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza March 1st

Helman set to hit the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Two Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools students will be Games torchbearers

The two students applied in their home country of Kenya before arriving to Canada

Sherlock Holmes series continues with The Final Problem

Shows run in Red Deer’s Nickle Studio from Feb. 21st to 23rd

Daytime and overnight support services during extreme cold

Red Deer City council continues to advocate to meet needs of the vulnerable

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The justice minister resigned from the federal cabinet on Monday

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

They want to understand how ice sheets have behaved in British Columbia in the past

Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom

Her mom asked if she had seen any of the ‘real stars’

Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown

Lawmakers tentatively agreed to a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers

Jason Kenney pushes for lower minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers

The United Conservative Party leaders says it would help struggling restaurants stay in business

Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Study finds comparisons for future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

‘Vicious’ dog attacks young Sylvan Lake girl

Nearby neighbours came to the aide of the girl who was attacked by a dog Friday afternoon

Most Read