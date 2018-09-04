RCMP remind drivers and pedestrians about back to school safety

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days

The Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit are focusing their attention on school and playground zones this week as students return to school, and remind drivers of the importance of following posted speed limits, especially in areas where children could be at risk.

“The RCMP presence around schools is a reminder to drivers to follow posted speed limits and pay attention to the road, and we’re actively targeting speeders and distracted drivers,” says Const. Sean Morris with the Red Deer RCMP. “Speeding is a public safety issue. The faster a driver is going when they strike a pedestrian, the greater the risk of grievous injury or death.”

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days and playground zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. All signs are equipped with time tabs to remind the driver of the effective times when a 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect.

Red Deer RCMP urge students and other pedestrians to use crosswalks and traffic control devices when crossing streets, and encourage parents to coach their kids about traffic, bike and pedestrian safety.

Most importantly, pedestrians and drivers alike need to stay off mobile devices.

RCMP monitor school and playground zones and conduct traffic campaigns year-round throughout the community as part of the City of Red Deer and Red Deer RCMP’s collaborative focus on safer roads.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP