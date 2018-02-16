File Photo

RCMP remain on scene at Kitson Close/Iverson Close incident

Altercation between two individuals currently under investigation

Red Deer RCMP remains on scene at a residence on Kitson Close and another on Iverson Close after an incident yesterday morning involving both locations.

Two people were injured in the altercation at the Kitson Close residence shortly after 5:30 a.m. Both involved sustained non-serious injuries and the parties were known to each other.

The RCMP is continuing their investigation and there is no risk to the public.

An update will be issued as information comes available, including any charges or names involved once those charges are sworn before the courts.

-Vaughan

