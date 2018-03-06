RCMP lay charges in Hunting Hills social media threat investigation

Three youths have been charged with uttering threats.

Three youths are facing charges after an online threat directed to Hunting Hills High School led to the school going into lockdown last week.

Red Deer RCMP began their investigation in the morning of March 2nd after the school’s administration and police received reports of a threat made on the social media platform Instagram. The threat involved several youths alleging to have discussed bringing firearms to the school.

Hunting Hills was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution and the RCMP took the three youths into custody. The lockdown was lifted following the arrests.

There was no immediate danger to the students or staff, and the youths were not in possession of weapons at the time of the arrests.

“RCMP take statements like this very seriously and investigate them as a threat to public safety,” Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP said. “People need to understand that uttering threats on social media is a Criminal Code offence, and Red Deer RCMP will treat it with the seriousness that all threats to the safety of the public deserve.”

A 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old males face one charge of uttering threats. Each individual has been released with numerous conditions and will appear in court again later this month.

Their names cannot be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Red Deer RCMP thanked students and staff for their prompt action in engaging police and cooperating with the investigation.

-Vaughan

