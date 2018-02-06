RCMP investigate theft of numerous firearms and a snake

Thieves stole around 14 firearms in Red Deer’s Oriole Park neighbourhood

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a residential break-in on Jan. 29th in the Oriole Park neighbourhood in which the suspects stole numerous firearms and a pet corn snake that is approximately 5’ to 6’ long.

RCMP attended the residence shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29th after the residents of the home arrived home and discovered the break-in, which is believed to have occurred between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. that day. The unknown thief or thieves stole approximately 14 firearms, an iPad and the victims’ pet corn snake.

Stolen firearms include:

· Glock 17, 9 mm, Serial #UMS399; numerous after-market features

· Glock 22, .40 calibre, Serial #SML029; after-market features include a light and a factory extended magazine release

· Glock 23 Generation 3, .40 calibre, Serial #XUV155; after-market features include a light, night sights and a Vickers tactical magazine release

· Heckler and Koch USP 40 Custom Sport, .40 calibre, Serial #22088700; after-market feature: Dawson precision fiber optic competition sights.

· Spikes Tactical custom AR15 build, 5.56 mm, Serial #JKR2048

· Beretta 92F with custom rubber grips; Serial #: D49166Z

· Two Stevens 12 gauge shotguns with wooden stocks and muzzle brakes

· Stevens 32 single shot Rimfire rife

· Henry 22 lever action rifle w/3×9 scope

· Lakefield 22 bolt action rifle w/3×9 scope

· Two Lakefield 22 repeater rifles

· Winchester 22 repeater rifle

“RCMP cannot confirm at this time if the break-in was targeted due to the presence of firearms or not, as the criminals went through the entire house and stole other items besides the guns,” said Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “The firearms were appropriately licensed and stored, and were owned by hobbyists, but it’s always a concern when firearms make their way into the hands of criminals, as happened in this case.”

RCMP remind the public that it is a crime to purchase an item they believe is stolen property. Purchasing stolen property rewards criminal activity and contributes to increased property theft and linked crimes including stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons and violent crimes.

If you have information about this investigation or see any of these items for sale, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Connolly

