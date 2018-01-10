RCMP hosts Victim Services information event this weekend

If you’re interested in giving back to your community in meaningful ways, volunteering with the Red Deer RCMP Victim Services Unit (VSU) may be just what you’re looking for. Join VSU staff and volunteer victim advocates at a volunteer information event to learn more: Jan. 13th at 10:00 a.m. in the Community Room at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment at 4602 – 51st Ave.

“It takes a special person to work with victims of crime or of tragic events,” says Constable Holly Erb, Victim Services Coordinator for Red Deer RCMP. “It’s a great fit for those who have a knack for caring and want to make a difference in the lives of their fellow Red Deerians.”

The hour-long event includes a presentation about the role of victim services advocates and a Q & A session, followed by the opportunity to talk with staff and volunteers to find out if this special role is a fit for your skills. Light refreshments are provided.

Victim Services advocates are screened for suitability, go through enhanced RCMP security clearance and receive specialized training to help people after a crime or traumatic event. Their work may include assisting with next-of-kin notifications, providing information on government forms such as victim impact statements, restitution, and financial benefits, and offering guidance, support and community referrals for victims as they navigate the criminal justice system.

To volunteer with Victim Services, you must:

· be 18 years of age or older

· be a Canadian resident or Landed Immigrant who has lived in Canada a minimum of five years

· complete RCMP enhanced security clearance

· complete the Alberta Solicitor General online training course after acceptance into the program

“If you volunteer with Victim Services, you’ll be trained to offer professional, compassionate and confidential services to victims of crime and trauma,” says Erb. “Advocates work closely with RCMP and provide an essential service to the community.”

– Connolly