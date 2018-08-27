RCMP photo

RCMP Crime Reduction Unit collaborates with RCMP Air Services

Three arrested and stolen vehicle recovered

Elk Point – “Collaboration between our units are key with all operations,” said Constable Guillaume Wilson, EADRCRU. “Our RCMP Air Services unit was an integral part of apprehending these individuals.”

On Aug. 21-22 members of the Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit (EADRCRU) in collaboration with Elk Point RCMP, RCMP Air Services and St. Paul Police Dog Services (PDS), made efforts to locate a male youth who was wanted on outstanding warrants which included failing to comply with conditions, flight from police and involvement of a reported shooting incident this month.

The focus was in the Frog Lake and Fishing Lake areas and police were successful in locating the wanted youth who fled at high speed in a vehicle. The male was tracked to a residence where he was subsequently arrested without incident. The vehicle was then seized and a searched as a result of a warrant.

The male youth, 17, from Frog Lake who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with flight from police, dangerous driving

and 15 counts of failing to comply with conditions.He was released by a Justice after a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Aug. 30.

Throughout this operation, RCMP members located and arrested several other individuals and an Air Services Tactical Flight Officer with a keen eye spotted a stolen vehicle from the air which was hidden in the woods.

Andy Lacombe, 23, of Fishing Lake was arrested on Aug. 22 after a short pursuit was charged with several offences which include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, obstructing a peace officer and driving an uninsured vehicle He was released the following day and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Oct. 4.

A male youth passenger, 17, from Fishing Lake who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act was also arrested after providing a false name to police. He was charged with obstructing a peace officer, identity fraud and failing to comply with conditions. He was released and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Sept. 13.

 

