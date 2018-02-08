RCMP arrest man in string of liquor store thefts

Red Deer man faces 17 separate counts of theft

A Red Deer man appears in court today to face 17 separate counts of theft and one of robbery, after Red Deer RCMP arrested him as the suspect in a series of liquor store thefts going back to August.

The suspect was caught on camera multiple times stealing bottles of liquor from the Real Canadian Liquor Store in downtown Red Deer; in one incident, the suspect assaulted a staff person who attempted to stop him, elevating the charge in that incident from theft to robbery. The staff person did not suffer significant injury. Red Deer RCMP arrested the suspect shortly before noon on Feb. 6th.

“Red Deer RCMP have been working to identify this prolific offender for several months, and that work paid off this week,” said Cpl. Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “Our Pinpoint crime reduction strategies are all about identifying those repeat offenders whose actions continue to negatively impact our community, and putting them before the courts.”

Marty Roy, 42, faces the charges of robbery and 17 counts of theft under $5,000.

