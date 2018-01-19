file photo

Province not providing aid to Red Deer for its June storm

Cause of storm wasn’t ‘extraordinary’ according to province

In the second last day of operating budget deliberations, City Manager Craig Curtis shared some bad news with council around the June windstorm.

Curtis informed councillors that after the City applied to the Provincial Disaster Recovery Program, they were denied.

Red Deer had applied to the Provincial Disaster Recovery Program to which they were denied, and had applied for around $2 million for provincial reimbursement following the storm.

“I was fairly optimistic because I know last week Grande Prairie had received their funding,” said Curtis.

The City has already spent money, absorbing the expenditures from the storm, and as a result $2 million less will be transferred into their operating reserve in 2017.

The province’s response for rejecting assistance was that they believed the storm didn’t warrant disaster recovery. Curtis added that the province said the disaster didn’t threaten the economic viability of people, businesses and the municipality, and that the cause of it wasn’t extraordinary.

The storm saw winds clocked up to 111 kilometers, leaving 15,000 properties without power.

“We’re checking our insurance policies to see which we may recover through insurance,” said Curtis.

Budget deliberations continue today.

Previous story
Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two taken into custody after shots fired in Riverside Meadows

Red Deer RCMP believe incident was targeted attack

WATCH: Alberta Party leadership candidates present visions to Red Deerians

Party members will vote for their new leader on Feb. 7th

City sells former RCMP building, land to province

Construction of new courthouse in Red Deer one step closer to reality

City increases parking rates by 25%

Red Deerians expected to pay increase in early fine payments

RCMP make arrests after bank robbery

Two suspects are in custody after using a needle to rob a CIBC in north Red Deer

WATCH: Lacombe and Red Deer Chambers prepare members for cannabis legalization

Luncheon speaker educates businesses on marijuana policies

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Court application halts release of bread price-fixing documents

Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

Most Read