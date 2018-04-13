Image: Facebook/Oberto Beef Jerky

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. will expand its portfolio of specialty meats products with the acquisition of Seattle-based Oberto Sausage Company, a 100-year-old family-run business.

Oberto produces beef jerky and other snack foods under various brands including Oberto and Cattleman’s Cut.

The business was founded in 1918 by Constantino Oberto and later led by Constantino’s son Art Oberto, who still owns it, along with other family members.

Art Oberto said in a joint statement issued by the two companies that it was a difficult decision to sell the family-owned and operated business but he has been impressed with other companies have done under the Premium Brands umbrella.

The transaction, announced the Thursday, is expected to close within four to six weeks — subject to regulatory approvals.

Premium didn’t disclose the price of Oberto alone but did say it’s spending a total of $237 million for it and an increased stake in Vancouver-based McLean Meats Inc., which makes preservative-free and organic processed meats.

In conjunction with the acquisitions, a syndicate of underwriters has agreed to pay $150 million for about 1.3 million subscription receipts, issued by Premium, to be offered in Canada to investors. Each subscription receipt provides the right to receive one Premium Brand share, plus applicable dividend, once the Oberto deal closes.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PBH)

The Canadian Press





