Ponoka RCMP chase ends in arrests at gun point

Two men, one woman located after stolen vehicle chase

Ponoka RCMP arrested three individuals at gun point after they attempted to evade arrest.

During the daytime hours on Dec. 31, Ponoka RCMP members were called out to the area of Township 424 and Range Road 264 to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle that was stuck in a yard.

As police pulled up on the scene, they witnessed the vehicle leaving and attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled eastbound and, a short time later, was observed southbound on Highway 2 by a member of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit.

Soon after, the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder and three people got out, jumped the guardrail and ran westbound across the ditch then into a nearby wooded area.

The RCMP surrounded the area and were able to apprehend all three suspects at gun point. An investigation found the vehicle and licence plate were both stolen from Wetaskiwin.

Two men — a 42-year-old from Edmonton and a 28-year-old from Alsike — plus a 31-year-old Edmonton women were arrested and face numerous charges including possession of stolen property, evading police, theft of fuel and resisting arrest.

Intoxicated driver

On Dec. 23, a 35 year-old man from Wetaskiwin was placed under arrest after some terrible driving behaviour.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 2 south of Ponoka.

Police located a black Chevrolet Silverado and witnessed the vehicle swerving all over the road and almost hitting oncoming vehicles. Further, the truck nearly hit the ditch multiple times and did eventually strike a mini-van before the vehicle was finally stopped along Highway 2A in front of McDonalds.

An investigation found the driver grossly intoxicated, say police, in addition to an empty mickey bottle of whiskey and pack of twisted tea coolers on the passenger seat, to go along with multiple empty bottles on the floor of the truck. The outside of the vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side fender and side panels.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to the Ponoka RCMP Detachment. A list of charges against him are still pending.

