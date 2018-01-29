POLL RESULTS: Red Deerians had their say on cannabis in the workplace

50 per cent of respondents say they are concerned by cannabis in the workplace

Last week, we asked Red Deerians whether they were concerned about cannabis in the workplace.

The federal Bill C-45, which is supposed to implemented nationally by Summer 2018, will allow for the recreational use of cannabis.

Cannabis will, however, remain a controlled substance like alcohol, meaning that employers are able to develop company policy around cannabis use.

Fifty per cent of Red Deer Express poll respondents said they were concerned about cannabis in the workplace; 41.89 per cent said they were not at all concerned and 8.11 per cent said they were indifferent to the matter.

One respondent said in a Facebook comment the, “Federal government sure placed a lot of the burden on the employers to come up with their own policies on drug use in the workplace. Most jobs it obviously shouldn’t be allowed. But I guess if your job isn’t safety sensitive and your employer doesn’t mind then come to work high I guess.”

Another respondent said in a Facebook comment, “Smoke after work, not at work. Discussion over”.

While another respondent on Facebook said, “Depends on the use and medical conditions behind it. Do the research.”

Another respondent said, “It’s been in the workplace for as long as there has been a workplace”.

Another respondent said, “Although I have been a medicinal user for many years for my epilepsy and insomnia, I don’t think that it belongs in the workplace or while operating heavy machinery including driving, unless it is strictly CBD and little to no THC content. Regardless of what anyone says, THC does impair one’s processing and reaction time, which makes it unsafe and inappropriate for driving and working in my opinion.”

