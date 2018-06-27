Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler at the major league home of the Atlanta Braves belongs to a Minnesota man who was doing contract work at the stadium.

Cobb County police on Wednesday identified him as 48-year-old Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Authorities say Keeling had worked an overnight shift for a beverage vendor, and a co-worker from the company found his body inside the beer cooler at SunTrust Park before Tuesday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O’Hara says an autopsy was planned Wednesday to help determine how the man died.

The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.

SunTrust Park is northwest of Atlanta, near Smyrna, Georgia.

