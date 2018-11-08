PHOTOS: Mule deer runs into car near Ponoka

By Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye
Woman taken to the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre for check up
Woman taken to the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre for check up
Agriculture equipment expo considered to be the best buying show in Canada
Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests
Dirt Road Stories tour offers a kitchen party lodge-type experience
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Woman taken to the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre for check up
Begin said it was his friend, UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies
Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade, police said
When it comes to protecting its athletes, the country now lags behind the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons
Property includes residence, lodge and a private 9-hole golf course
Property includes residence, lodge and a private 9-hole golf course
Ski resort general manager said most hills will remain open to the public during Canada Winter Games
Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests
Dirt Road Stories tour offers a kitchen party lodge-type experience
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Metro Vancouver transit police say man in custody for suspected hate crime
A law enforcement official said the 29-year-old gunman deployed a smoke device and used a .45-calibre handgun.