PHOTOS: Mule deer runs into car near Ponoka

Mule deer runs into car: A woman was taken to the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre for a check up after a deer hit the driver’s side of her car Thursday night. The incident occurred north of Ponoka on Highway 2A at about 5:45 p.m. The driver’s side airbag deployed and the woman was taken to the hospital, although it is believed the injuries were minor. EMS, Ponoka RCMP and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department responded to the call. The dead deer was found in the ditch a short distance from the scene. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye