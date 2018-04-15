photo submitted

Penhold fire crews respond to vehicle accident

Driver suffered minor injuries

On April 15th shortly before 11 a.m. Penhold Fire Crews responded to a single vehicle accident involving a light standard in a parking lot.

Penhold Fire Lieutenant Josh Wilson said, “The young male driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries and the female passenger was not injured.”

Wilson noted that there was extensive damage to the vehicle with both front air bags deployed.

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said, “Firefighters assisted Fortis with making sure the light stand was secure.”

Firefighters also cleaned up spilled fluids and remained on scene until 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle was removed. Three fire units and 13 firefighters responded.

-Submitted by Penhold Fire Department

Previous story
WATCH: Duane Daines and Natalie Brooks win the night at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off

Just Posted

Penhold fire crews respond to vehicle accident

Driver suffered minor injuries

Alberta set to update emergency management rules

Legislative amendments to address concerns raised in follow up to recent Alberta disasters

Performing and teaching enrich life of local violinist

Qian Yin educated in Shanghai, London and the U.S.

Red Deer’s Deborah Carpenter reflects on her brother Darcy Haugan’s life

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

Cirque du Soleil presents their first on-ice experience

Show adds another Red Deer date

WATCH: Duane Daines and Natalie Brooks win the night at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off

Event saw hundreds come out for a good cause

Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

Canadian men go for gold after buzzer-beater at the Commonwealth Games

The dramatic win guarantees Canada its first medal in men’s basketball

‘Big little brother:’ Broncos head coach remembered for kindness, faith

Three funerals taking place for Humboldt Broncos killed in last week’s bus crash

Trudeau to meet U.S. vice-president amid NAFTA talks, Syria strikes

US President Donald Trump cancelled summit last minute to deal with chemical-weapons attack in Syria

Canada faces powerful Australia in women’s rugby sevens semifinal Down Under

Canada was third in Sydney and fourth in season opener, now tied on points with New Zealand, Russia

Whitecaps see home undefeated streak end in 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC

With star striker Kei Kamara sidelined by an injury, Whitecaps gave up two second-half goals

Most Read