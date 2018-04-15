Penhold fire crews respond to vehicle accident

On April 15th shortly before 11 a.m. Penhold Fire Crews responded to a single vehicle accident involving a light standard in a parking lot.

Penhold Fire Lieutenant Josh Wilson said, “The young male driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries and the female passenger was not injured.”

Wilson noted that there was extensive damage to the vehicle with both front air bags deployed.

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said, “Firefighters assisted Fortis with making sure the light stand was secure.”

Firefighters also cleaned up spilled fluids and remained on scene until 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle was removed. Three fire units and 13 firefighters responded.

-Submitted by Penhold Fire Department