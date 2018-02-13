Photos by Penhold Fire Department.

Penhold crews respond to mobile home fires

No cause is determined at this time

On Feb. 12th at shortly after 4 p.m. Penhold Fire crews were dispatched to two mobile homes on fire in the Penhold Estates mobile home park. Both units were fully involved when crews arrived. There were no civilian injuries. One Penhold Fire Fighter suffered a torn muscle from a fall and was transported to hospital and later released to return home. Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said “The cold caused some problems for our fire fighters with equipment freezing our hoses, breathing apparatus, and it was difficult to get at some areas of the fire because of the structural integrity of the buildings and the contents made entry extremely hard. The fire fighters did an outstanding job to make sure the fire did not spread to several immediately adjacent units.” There is no damage estimate or cause determined at this time. Seven fire units from Penhold and two fire units from Innisfail responded. Penhold fire crews remained on scene until the early hours of Tuesday.

