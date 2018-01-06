Penhold collision sends one to hospital

Hwy. 2A shut down last night as vehicle collides with wooden post, street light

On January 5th around 10:20p.m. Penhold fire crews were called to a single vehicle accident on Hwy. 2A at the intersection of Hawkridge Blvd.

Penhold Fire Captain Elisabeth Crowson reported, “A vehicle hit a wooden post and a street light head on, Penhold Fire Fighters extricated the driver and the only occupant of the vehicle, who was transported by EMS to hospital in Innisfail with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said “We shutdown Hwy. 2A in both directions, and Hawkridge Blvd West bound and continued traffic management until after midnight. Fortis was requested to the scene to check the condition of the light pole.”

Five units and 19 personnel responded. RCMP are still investigating.

– Connolly