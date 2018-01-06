Penhold collision sends one to hospital

Hwy. 2A shut down last night as vehicle collides with wooden post, street light

On January 5th around 10:20p.m. Penhold fire crews were called to a single vehicle accident on Hwy. 2A at the intersection of Hawkridge Blvd.

Penhold Fire Captain Elisabeth Crowson reported, “A vehicle hit a wooden post and a street light head on, Penhold Fire Fighters extricated the driver and the only occupant of the vehicle, who was transported by EMS to hospital in Innisfail with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said “We shutdown Hwy. 2A in both directions, and Hawkridge Blvd West bound and continued traffic management until after midnight. Fortis was requested to the scene to check the condition of the light pole.”

Five units and 19 personnel responded. RCMP are still investigating.

– Connolly

Previous story
UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP release surveillance images from Parkland Mall robbery

Just Posted

Penhold collision sends one to hospital

Hwy. 2A shut down last night as vehicle collides with wooden post, street light

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

RDC Kings Hockey come through in clutch against Concordia

Kings travel to Edmonton Jan. 6th for second of their home and home series

UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP release surveillance images from Parkland Mall robbery

Three men stole cell phones from display counter of Best Buy/ Telus kiosk

Big Brothers Big Sisters Red Deer celebrates Mentoring Month

Relationship between mentor and mentee positively impacts brain development

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP welcomes new Operations Support Officer

Dean LaGrange comes to Red Deer after serving 25 years for the Calgary Police Service

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm

Atlantic Canada braces for powerful winter storm

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings and watches for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Most Read