Pedestrian dies in hit and run March 11th

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the driver of an older model red truck that struck a pedestrian in a fatal collision in north Red Deer March 11th, then fled the scene.

RCMP responded to the report of a pedestrian hit and run at 8:45 p.m. on March 11th in the 5200 block of 76th St. The 38- year-old male victim had been standing by a parked vehicle on 76th St. when he was struck by a red truck that did not stop after the collision. The truck was last seen driving eastbound on 76th St. and may have turned right onto Gaetz Ave. The victim was not in the traffic lane when he was struck.

Red Deer emergency services attended and treated the victim on scene before transporting him to hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced deceased.

An RCMP collision analyst and forensic identification investigator attended the scene to gather evidence while more police officers conducted numerous neighbourhood enquiries. RCMP are looking for an older model red truck, believed to be late 1970s or early 1980s vintage, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet, with a 4 x 4 decal on the box. The truck is missing the passenger side mirror as a result of the fatal collision, and may have sustained further damage to the passenger front or side. RCMP were not able to obtain a description of the driver.

RCMP are asking residents and businesses in the area of 76th St. and Gaetz Ave. who have security cameras to check them for images of this distinctive truck during the time frame between approximately 8:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on March 11th, or to call RCMP to collect the footage.

“Red Deer RCMP extend our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased man at this tragic time,” said Sgt. Kevin Halwa of the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit. “We continue to actively search for the suspect driver and truck, and ask anyone who knows anything about this fatal hit and run to contact the police immediately.”

RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased man out of respect for the privacy of the family. Red Deer Victim Services has been engaged.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.