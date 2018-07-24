The top live streams that appear when you open up Cake — Live Stream Video Chat. (Black Press photo)

Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Canadian Centre for Child Protection says Cake — Live Stream Video Chat isn’t appropriate

A children’s watchdog group is warning parents about a live-streaming app that sends a “significant volume of sexual content” to kids.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection said Tuesday that kids downloading Cake — Live Stream Video Chat are being sent explicit messages and photos, sometimes just hours after downloading the app.

The app, which is developed by iHello, says on its download screen that it has “no tolerance for nudity and violence and other offensive behaviours.”

However, when centre employees downloaded it, they said they received four unsolicited messages with sexual content, “including a sexually explicit video from a male user” in just 12 hours.

The app states in its terms of use, which pop up when you log in, that it’s only meant for users over 13 years old. But the centre said the requirement was “buried,” and claimed it is not enforced, rendering it useless. The age requirement is under the twelfth heading in the terms of use.

The app allows users to earn money via live-streaming, which the centre said encourages risky behaviour.

Sharing live broadcasts and chatting one-on-one with new people earns users “diamonds,” which they can exchange for money.

“This may encourage teens to take risks like talking to people they do not know, who can ask them to perform tasks that may progress to being sexual in nature,” the centre said.

“This creates opportunities for individuals to seek out youth and gradually manipulate them into sharing sexual images or videos, which can be captured as screenshots or video without your teen ever knowing.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Just Posted

Red Deer begins accepting cannabis development permits

Several people lined up early to get into burgeoning market

Nurses’ union seeks meeting with health minister to resolve staffing crisis in Red Deer

Union calls for the hospital to hire the equivalent of 27 full-time RNs

Red Deer Riggers win home tournament at Great Chief

11-1 win over Sherwood Park A’s seals statement tournament for Riggers

WATCH: Chuckwagon races wrap up at Westerner Days

Reed Rosencrans was the 2018 champion of the chuckwagon races in Red Deer

WATCH: Joe Hittel is the number one fundraiser in Northern Alberta for Rope for Hope

Hittel of Red Deer raised $14,000 for Make A Wish event

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Canadian Centre for Child Protection says Cake — Live Stream Video Chat isn’t appropriate

Prairie Wrestling Alliance action July 21

Edmonton International Raceway hosts PWA

Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

RCMP traffic blitz in Wetaskiwin see over 600 vehicles checked

Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests and seizures during enhanced enforcement shift

Many questions but few answers in Toronto’s Greektown shooting

The shooting killed two and injured 13

With focus on Mexico, apprehensions grow at the U.S. – Canada border

The number of illegal crossings at parts of the border have ‘skyrocketed’

Illegal guns sourced in Canada surge compared to those smuggled from U.S.

Legal Canadian gun owners are selling their weapons illegally, authorities say

Red Deer begins accepting cannabis development permits

Several people lined up early to get into burgeoning market

Most Read