Parents of drowned Sask. boy sue school board

Saskatchewan children’s advocate said the boy’s death was preventable

Ahmedsadiq Hussein Elmmi is shown in this undated family handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The parents of a five-year-old autistic boy who died after falling into a pond on his first full day of school are suing the Saskatoon school board and the city alleging negligence cost them the light of their lives.

Ahmedsadiq Hussein Elmmi died after falling into a storm pond near Ecole Dundonald School on Sept. 11 after morning recess.

“I lost my heart,” his mother Fathiya Nour told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. “My heart is broken.”

The boy’s death has been hardest on the couple’s three-year-old who still asks after his older brother.

“He was asking me this morning and he said, ‘Bring my brother back, daddy. I want my brother,’” said Hussein Elmmi, the boy’s father.

“The house misses him. He was a really lovely boy. I feel like I had everything when I’m with him.”

A statement of claim filed on behalf of the boy’s parents alleges his death was preventable and the school board was negligent. The lawsuit also alleges negligence on the part of the city for not properly fencing off the pond.

“The defendants, and Saskatoon Public Schools in particular, have shown outrageous disregard for safety and, in particular, the safety of Ahmed, special-needs children like Ahmed, and children in general,” the statement of claim reads.

“Ahmed’s behaviour of wandering/running is common in autistic children. But it is foreseeable that any child facing stress from attending a new school may decide to leave an unfenced playground and come to harm.”

No statement of defence has been filed and the claims have not been proven in court. In an emailed statement, the City of Saskatoon said it was reviewing the statement of claim.

The coroner’s office said last week the death was accidental and no inquest will be held.

Elmmi said his son’s death was no accident.

“We did everything we were supposed to do,” he said. “They told us … he would be in good hands. And this is the result.”

Saskatchewan children’s advocate Corey O’Soup also investigated the boy’s death and said it was preventable.

In a report tabled in the legislature Tuesday, O’Soup said having an education assistant hold the boy’s hand at recess was only part of the school’s safety plan. Ahmedsadiq was also supposed to be wearing a red vest and his special needs were supposed to be well-known.

“Having those two other elements with the safety plan in place could have caused this not to happen,” O’Soup said.

The advocate made several recommendations to the school board and Education Department including better communication and safety plans for high-needs children.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant said his department has accepted all of the advocate’s recommendations and is working on implementing them.

A report by Saskatoon Public Schools released last week said Ahmedsadiq was fascinated by water and the school had worked hard in the months before his arrival to ensure his safety.

“The school felt confident that they had a solid safety plan in place for Ahmed’s arrival at school,” the report said. “Unfortunately, in the end the plan was not executed to perfection.”

An education assistant assigned to the boy held his hand at recess, the report said. Twice, Ahmedsadiq tried to free himself. On the third try, the report said, he lined up for the slide and recess supervisors lost track of him.

It all happened within five minutes, the report estimated.

Earlier this month, a city committee proposed a wrought-iron fence be built to separate Ecole Dundonald School from the park where the pond is located. City council is to consider the recommendation next month.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Calgary police officer shot, suspect dead
Next story
WATCH: Canada Winter Games Torch Relay going national for the first time

Just Posted

WATCH: Canada Winter Games Torch Relay going national for the first time

Officials announce MNP as new sponsor making coast to coast event possible

Notre Dame hosts information session on Central Alberta Opioid Crisis

RCMP and Turning Point tell parents what they can do to protect their teens

Red Deer RCMP make arrests in crime hot spots

Arrests continue to focus on locating suspects wanted on warrants

Red Deer student reflects on MLA for a Day

This year’s MLA for a Day attendees will be notified March 28th

Red Deer RCMP investigate mailbox break-ins

RCMP urge citizens to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft

WATCH: Canada Winter Games Torch Relay going national for the first time

Officials announce MNP as new sponsor making coast to coast event possible

Parents of drowned Sask. boy sue school board

Saskatchewan children’s advocate said the boy’s death was preventable

Calgary police officer shot, suspect dead

The injured officer is said to be in stable condition

Canada, provinces lack clear plan to adapt to climate change, auditors say

Canada has committed to cutting emissions by at least 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030

New book turns heads with quirky stories of NHL’s infamous failed franchise

The California Golden Seals were best known for white skates, but there’s a lot more in a new book

Theft of Ponoka RCMP bait car leads to arrests

Ponoka RCMP investigators’ use of a bait car helps nab two residents from Joffre

These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy to enter negotiations

Fogdog Energy proposes a no landfill solution to municipal solid waste

Teen from Maskwacis crowned Miss Central Alberta

The 13-year-old is heading to Toronto, Ont. for nationals in August

Most Read