Officials reflect on a strong 2017 and bright future for Red Deer Airport

Attracting ultra low-cost carriers a key part of the strategy

Local residents, business owners and stakeholders were brought up to date on operations at the Red Deer Airport during the annual general meeting May 10th.

A key part of that is bringing onboard ultra low-cost carriers to further bolster business at the site.

“2017 – without a doubt, it was a fantastic year,” said Graham Ingham, CEO of Red Deer Airport. “It was a record year both operationally as well as financially. Operating revenue was up 10 per cent and that is quite remarkable considering the real downturn that we’ve all experienced in the economy,” he said.

“As well, we saw a drastic increase in charter traffic which was totally unexpected. It was totally unexpected and certainly a nice present for 2017.”

Also of note – there were 65,000 take-offs and landings at Red Deer Airport last year, mainly comprised of flight training. But that number lands Red Deer in the spot of being the fourth busiest airport in Alberta. “That’s pretty impressive.

“We also completed a new three-year strategic business plan that reviewed the mission, values and goals among other things with the board of directors in 2017. And speaking of vision, we did make a very subtle yet very important change to our vision in that we really are expecting to be a key economic driver for not only Red Deer but all of Central Alberta.

“Right now, we are a relatively small airport but we have big aspirations – those aspirations include pursuing opportunities that will bring job creation – hundreds of jobs hopefully.”

These would fall in line with the types of business the board hopes to attract to the airport as well, he said.

“We have a tremendous amount of access thanks to the Red Deer College to fill those jobs when they become available internally with people that live right here in Central Alberta as well.”

There is also a focus on economic diversification.

“Given the right strategy and plan, airports are capable of attracting a lot of different businesses.”

As mentioned, Ingham also spoke about expansion of services in terms of bringing new ultra low-cost airlines onboard.

These include such potential partners such as Enerjet and Jetlines, for example.

“I mention these two because they are the only two carriers that have expressed real interest in making the Red Deer Airport a big part of their business model moving forward,” he said.

Ingham said he hopes to see ultra low-cost carriers coming through Red Deer by 2019.

“It’s certainly part of the future of the airport.”

The Red Deer Airport has access to a population of 2.8 million within a 200 km radius and is perfectly situated between Calgary and Edmonton, according to data from the Airport.

The potential is striking as it can also provide cargo delivery within 24 hours to more than 50 million customers.

Another key feature – there is also 200 acres of land available for development, said Ingham.

Previous story
Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Just Posted

Officials reflect on a strong 2017 and bright future for Red Deer Airport

Attracting ultra low-cost carriers a key part of the strategy

Red Deer Walk for Muscular Dystrophy set for June 2nd

The event runs at McKenzie Trails Recreation Area with registration at noon

Red Deer College suspends music program

Students currently enrolled will be able to finish their diploma in 2018/19

Street sweepers rolling into downtown and residential areas

Schedule updates are available online at reddeer.ca/streetsweeping

Cancer Bats returning to Bo’s for Hail Destroyer anniversary tour

Show coincides with release of new album

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Stolen license plate in ponoka leads to three arrests in Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay firearms charges against three males

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Family of man accused of Toronto van attack devastated and grieving for victims

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Nearly 2,700 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

McCain Irrelevant, ‘He’s Dying Anyway,’ White House aide reportedly says

AP sources: A White House official dismissed a view expressed by Sen. McCain, says ‘he’s dying’

Most Read