Notify Red Deer system test this Friday

Red Deer residents can expect to receive a text, email and phone alert from the City of Red Deer, who are running a test of their emergency notification system.

Notify Red Deer is scheduled fir 9 a.m. and registered users will receive the notification, as well as anyone listed in the City phone book.

The system test falls on the heels of the Federal Government’s Alert Ready test, which for the first time sent out alerts to compatible wireless devices and all the tests coincide with Emergency Preparedness Week.

“In an emergency, information is the most valuable resource anyone can have,” said Karen Mann, emergency management coordinator, “Knowing that your information is reliable and accurate will give you piece of mind and help you take the right steps to respond.”

The City will continue to use Notify Red Deer to alert residents but will also make use of the other Alert Ready system and the Alberta Emergency Alerts mobile app if necessary.

“We are fortunate to have three separate systems to rely on in the case of an emergency. Each system reaches the public in different ways, which allows us to reach as many people as possible, as quickly as possible in an emergency,” said Julia Harvie-Shemko, director of communications and strategic planning.

She added, “We will use every available tool to reach people in an emergency”.

Residents can sign up for Notify Red Deer at reddeer.ca/notifyreddeer.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer