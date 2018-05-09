File Photo

Notify Red Deer system test this Friday

Red Deer residents can expect to receive a text, email and phone alert from the City of Red Deer

Red Deer residents can expect to receive a text, email and phone alert from the City of Red Deer, who are running a test of their emergency notification system.

Notify Red Deer is scheduled fir 9 a.m. and registered users will receive the notification, as well as anyone listed in the City phone book.

The system test falls on the heels of the Federal Government’s Alert Ready test, which for the first time sent out alerts to compatible wireless devices and all the tests coincide with Emergency Preparedness Week.

“In an emergency, information is the most valuable resource anyone can have,” said Karen Mann, emergency management coordinator, “Knowing that your information is reliable and accurate will give you piece of mind and help you take the right steps to respond.”

The City will continue to use Notify Red Deer to alert residents but will also make use of the other Alert Ready system and the Alberta Emergency Alerts mobile app if necessary.

“We are fortunate to have three separate systems to rely on in the case of an emergency. Each system reaches the public in different ways, which allows us to reach as many people as possible, as quickly as possible in an emergency,” said Julia Harvie-Shemko, director of communications and strategic planning.

She added, “We will use every available tool to reach people in an emergency”.

Residents can sign up for Notify Red Deer at reddeer.ca/notifyreddeer.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer College adds four-year Animation and Visual Effects degree

Degree is the first step towards officially transitioning into a university

Local students mark Arbor Day with tree planting ceremony

Commemorative planting took place at West Park Elementary School

WATCH: Jr. and Sr. high students perform at 41 st annual Provincial Festival of Bands

Young musicians from across Western Canada performed at the 41st annual Provincial Festival of Bands

City council gives first reading for a bylaw amendment related to mobile supervised consumption services

Second and third reading slated to take place May 28th

City officials break ground on Northside Community Centre

Construction on $9.1 million facility gets underway after extensive public consultation

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Benefit for Fas Gas owner killed in Thorsby

‘HUG: Healing Using Generosity’ at Thorsby Fas Gas June 9

Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Canada to apologize for turning away Nazi-era ship of Jews

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will apologize for turning away a Nazi-era ship of Jews

Trump’s pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Iran will send foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the deal

Volcanic gases prompt door-to-door evacuation in Hawaii

Hawaii County officials have issued a cellphone alert warning residents of a subdivision to immediately evacuate

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

Most Read