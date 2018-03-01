Nominations open for Red Deer’s Heritage Recognition Awards

Awards recognize outstanding efforts in heritage preservation, education, and awareness

Nominations are being accepted for Red Deer’s Heritage Recognition Awards. Established in 2002, the Red Deer Heritage Recognition Awards recognize outstanding efforts in heritage preservation, education, and awareness in the City of Red Deer and Red Deer County.

Every two years, awards are presented to individuals, groups, businesses or projects that demonstrate excellence in one or more of the following categories:

 Category 1: Built and natural heritage conservation, protection and preservation

 Category 2: Heritage advocacy, education and awareness

 Category 3: Youth advocacy, awareness and support for heritage

 Category 4: Lifetime achievement award

The deadline for nominations is 3:00 p.m. on July 20th, 2018. The 2018 Heritage Recognition Awards will be held Nov. 2nd.

For more information or to access nomination forms, visit www.reddeer.ca/heritage.

