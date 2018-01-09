New emergency services manager/fire chief for Red Deer

Ken McMullen comes to Red Deer with extensive experience with the City of Calgary

Red Deer has a new fire chief starting Feb. 5th when Ken McMullen joins the City of Red Deer’s Emergency Services department next month.

McMullen comes to Red Deer from the City of Calgary where he is currently the assistant chief with the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, and before this, he held the position of assistant deputy chief with the Calgary Fire Department for eight years.

In addition to his role as assistant chief, McMullen also serves as a member of Canada Task Force 2, an all hazards disaster response team, and he is a current board member with the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC), an independent, non-profit organization that represents the three major types of fire departments in Canada.

With over 21 years of experience, McMullen has held roles as a firefighter, fire instructor, fire inspector, fire investigator, assistant deputy chief and assistant chief.

However, his experience is not solely limited to firefighting, with McMullen providing leadership in disaster relief efforts all over the country, including but not limited to, the fires in Fort McMurray in 2016, the Calgary floods in 2013 and the Slave Lake fires in 2011.

“I am excited to join the Red Deer team,” said McMullen.

“This new role will give me an opportunity to not only provide leadership and contribute to public safety and emergency services in Red Deer, but also to grow and learn from my future colleagues as I guide the department in its emergency response for Red Deer.”

Starting Feb. 5th, he will begin working for the City of Red Deer, full time.

“We look forward to having Ken McMullen take over his role as emergency services manager/fire chief next month, and we thank the many City staff who took on additional duties and responsibilities during the recruitment process,” said Paul Goranson, protective services director.

For more information about Red Deer Emergency Services, visit www.reddeer.ca/emergencyservices.

Previous story
Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts
Next story
Lyndon Olsen guilty in death of Red Deer woman

Just Posted

Lyndon Olsen guilty in death of Red Deer woman

Olsen will appear in court again March 5th

New emergency services manager/fire chief for Red Deer

Ken McMullen comes to Red Deer with extensive experience with the City of Calgary

Cold returns but no snow accumulation expected for Red Deer

There are, however, strong 30 km/hr winds coming out of the north that will gust to 50 km/hr

Rebels moving pieces before trade deadline

The Rebels are making deals leading up to the Jan. 10th WHL trade deadline

Local breweries pleased with provincial pro-beer legislation

The Province recently sent out a press release regarding small breweries in Alberta

WATCH: Blood donors help save six-year-old Brielle Robichaud’s life

Family encourages Red Deerians to donate blood in 2018

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China’s east coast

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football game

Most of the college football players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem

North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday.

Most Read