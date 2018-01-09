New emergency services manager/fire chief for Red Deer

Ken McMullen comes to Red Deer with extensive experience with the City of Calgary

Red Deer has a new fire chief starting Feb. 5th when Ken McMullen joins the City of Red Deer’s Emergency Services department next month.

McMullen comes to Red Deer from the City of Calgary where he is currently the assistant chief with the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, and before this, he held the position of assistant deputy chief with the Calgary Fire Department for eight years.

In addition to his role as assistant chief, McMullen also serves as a member of Canada Task Force 2, an all hazards disaster response team, and he is a current board member with the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC), an independent, non-profit organization that represents the three major types of fire departments in Canada.

With over 21 years of experience, McMullen has held roles as a firefighter, fire instructor, fire inspector, fire investigator, assistant deputy chief and assistant chief.

However, his experience is not solely limited to firefighting, with McMullen providing leadership in disaster relief efforts all over the country, including but not limited to, the fires in Fort McMurray in 2016, the Calgary floods in 2013 and the Slave Lake fires in 2011.

“I am excited to join the Red Deer team,” said McMullen.

“This new role will give me an opportunity to not only provide leadership and contribute to public safety and emergency services in Red Deer, but also to grow and learn from my future colleagues as I guide the department in its emergency response for Red Deer.”

Starting Feb. 5th, he will begin working for the City of Red Deer, full time.

“We look forward to having Ken McMullen take over his role as emergency services manager/fire chief next month, and we thank the many City staff who took on additional duties and responsibilities during the recruitment process,” said Paul Goranson, protective services director.

