Mustard Seed gets support again from PCN Women’s Fun Run

GOOD BENEFITS - The Mustard Seed is benefitting again from the PCN Women’s Fun Run on May. 12th. Funds raised will go towards their School Lunch Program. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

The PCN Women’s Fun Run is back for another year, and The Mustard Seed is benefiting for the second year in a row as the charitable partner.

Since its launch in 2012, the Women’s Fun Run has had close to 6,000 women cross the finish line. From a two-month-old in a stroller to 94-year-old Marnie Moore, all ages have participated.

Over $50,000 has been donated to local charities, with just over $20,000 being raised for The Mustard Seed last year.

“We really rely on the support and the funds from the community, so it’s really crucial,” said Byron Bradley, managing director for The Mustard Seed in Central Alberta.

Val Jensen, race director and event coordinator for the run, said they chose to support The Mustard Seed again, “Because of the need in the community, because it’s for children and if we can get children being active at a young age, that’s our goal.”

Jensen added that the run saw 1,200 ladies come out last year, and she’d love to see this year hit 2,000.

“Here in Red Deer we have a big homelessness situation, we have a lot of vulnerable citizens, and The Mustard Seed coming in taking over Loaves and Fishes will have a huge impact on that,” she said.

The funds raised from the Run will go towards The Mustard Seed’s School Lunch Program. Bradley said every school day of the year, between 350 and 380 students across 32 schools get lunches from The Mustard Seed with the help of volunteers.

“We have volunteers that come in as early as 7:30 a.m. in the morning to make lunches and volunteers that deliver the lunches.

“We can’t do that work without the support from the community,” said Bradley.

While all areas need support, Bradley said The School Lunch Program is one that costs a lot of money to maintain every day ($1,000 a day).

The Women’s Fun Run will take place May 12th at Lindsay Thurber High School Track and McKenzie Trails.

There are different distances for all, but it’s for women only, and can involve sons, too.

Over the years many people have shown support for the run, and for the 10 participants who raise the most money for The Mustard Seed School Lunch Program, their names will be entered in a draw to win a four-month lease on a brand new Cadillac ATS-V, generously given by Garrett Scott and Kipp Scott GMC Cadillac Buick.

There will also be lots of fun and interactive activities for kids.

For more information, visit www.womensfunrun.com.